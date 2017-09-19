His broken halo
still gleamed dull gold
His haunted eyes
kaleidoscope of
all that he had seen
I could taste the loss
in his tears
the weariness written on his skin
like ancient runes
but there was hope in his kiss
that made me wonder
if I could be his salvation
at least for this one broken night
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “Broken Angel”
Wow ❤💚❤💚
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Olde Punk! Channeling my inner Lucinda Williams. . .
LikeLike
Powerful, wonderfully wrought!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much
LikeLike
There’s a thin line between redemption and salvation. Similar in perspective but very different in nature. Crossing over to forgiveness, this is a haunting tale indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLike
Just gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLike