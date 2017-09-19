Broken Angel

His broken halo

still gleamed dull gold

His haunted eyes

kaleidoscope of

all that he had seen

I could taste the loss

in his tears

the weariness written on his skin

like ancient runes

but there was hope in his kiss

that made me wonder

if I could be his salvation

at least for this one broken night

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

