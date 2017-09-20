Beautiful Human (Final Excerpt)

Very honored to be involved with this project.

Free Verse ReVolution

This marks the fourth and final excerpt for Swear To Me, out October 24th. Though all excerpts are my own work, the quality of submissions was amazing, with some of my favourite WordPress poets participating in the project. I can’t wait for you guys to see the final product, and hope you will want to.

Mental health is one of the most important tenets of our well-being, and not everyone is lucky enough to be able to channel it into something greater. I am no paragon of my craft, but I am grateful to be an advocate for this, to commemorate my late friend one final time, and to share the story of my struggle. With a little help from my friends, it only became more powerful.

When I asked my father if I could be famous, he said only the best people make it, and I would never even…

