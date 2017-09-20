Saturday Afternoon Poetry

bare skin glides against my rough edges

like warm sand you buff my contours smooth

mouth tracing the trail of my vertebrae

you become cartographer of my ridges and valleys

before breathing electricity along my spine

bold fingertips find the places I ache

work me like clay

patiently loosen the knots

I have tied myself into

until I exhale the pain

the tension

into your kiss

your palms

become silk flowing through your arms

sighs against your neck

arching into your body’s poetry

until we are a tangle of arms and legs

against damp sheets

consciousnesses floating free

no longer bound by time and frail flesh

