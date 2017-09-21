Elegant and heartbreaking writing from Candice Louisa Daquin
Oh mama
There are days
I am bent double
The stuffing of me kicked quite free
One side is fear that feels like unyielding felt, thick in my dry, slack mouth
Making me the puppet I never was, when good and whole
So is sickness for the soul
A sour well with brackish water and no yield
I long to be your child and retrace in time to your arms
Fantasies that never were, become, our lullaby
A palpable longing for comfort
Nourishment
To be saved against invisible foe
No
I did not invite you, fever dream
No
I did not beckon you visit me and stay, pinning my anxiety as colinder
Cast as we are, sluggish on fortunes wheel
Like chance, we ebb and flow
Moths without hardy wings
I desired wellness
and while the summer river ran
I believed it would never turn
Against me in undertow
Disease…
One thought on “Nightshade-Candice Louisa Daquin”
I like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person