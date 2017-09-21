Reached for basic black today
red, blue and gold hang untouched in the closet
lasso of truth forlorn in the corner
too heavy for tired arms
outlines of a plane
just visible in the driveway
covered in fine layer of dust
world feels like it is moving on without me
blur of color, smells and sound
that overwhelmed senses cannot process
rest my head against my fists
allow a moment of mourning
for shattered illusion
of invincibility
spine of steel
requiem for a wonder woman
forced to accept that
she is only human
after all
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “Requiem for Wonder Woman”
Fibromyalgia is not a trash can diagnosis, people. The effects of the this illness reach far beyond physical pain. If you know someone living with Fibromyalgia, be kind to them. You don’t have to understand, and we don’t expect you to. We just want you to believe us, and love us.
This poem is so real for me too. The feeling of the world moving on, brings tears to my eyes. Sending you my love ❤
Thank you so much Wise-Woman– I have a feeling that learning that I can’t do as much as I used to is going to be a lesson I am going to learn the hard way more than once
Yes, it definitely takes time and is a big adjustment. I’m still learning how to find balance and acceptance. Know that you have a bunch of love and support here, always ❤
I feel it– thank you so much <3<3
You’re very welcome ❤
This made me cry!
I’m sorry!
