Woke up wrong side of the bed
all pins and needles
porcupine quills
thunder and lightening
Throbbing nerves at the base of my spine
spreading tendrils of electricity out through my body
my fingertips and toes tingling
until I want to scream
from the tension that is building
Want to throw a rock
at my reflection
break the mirror
unleash whatever monster
is calling from the other side
welcome her home into my arms
twirl her around until we are a blur
dance ’til our feet bleed
until the boundaries dissolve
and we become one
Throw our heads back
in reckless laughter
wicked delight
Time to breathe fire
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
10 thoughts on “Shattered Mirror”
Love this, Christine! ❤️💫
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad Carla!
LikeLike
Awesome piece!! Very powerful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is very kind of you to say so
LikeLike
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLike
Wonderful 🙂 I loved your use of enjambment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m so glad you enjoyed it. Kind of a stream of consciousness poet
LikeLike
Amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the kind words Eric.
LikeLike