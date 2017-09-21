Shattered Mirror

Woke up wrong side of the bed

all pins and needles

porcupine quills

thunder and lightening

Throbbing nerves at the base of my spine

spreading tendrils of electricity out through my body

my fingertips and toes tingling

until I want to scream

from the tension that is building

Want to throw a rock

at my reflection

break the mirror

unleash whatever monster

is calling from the other side

welcome her home into my arms

twirl her around until we are a blur

dance ’til our feet bleed

until the boundaries dissolve

and we become one

Throw our heads back

in reckless laughter

wicked delight

Time to breathe fire

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved