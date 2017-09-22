How do you spell that again?

As some of you may be aware, I have been struggling with some very frustrating and disruptive physical symptoms since January of this year. I am one of the lucky ones. I work in a world-class medical system and have had access to great care over the last nine months. But even those fabulous doctors were baffled after sending me for three MRIs, 2 CAT Scans, an EMG (NOT a treat– take my word for it) and drawing at least 28 tubes of blood. Words like “enigma” and “mystery” have been thrown around a lot the last nine months.

Good News: I finally have a diagnosis. Bad News: I have a chronic condition with no known cure that I still misspell on a regular basis. I am more grateful than I can say that I don’t have a brain tumor, ALS, MS or a host of other scary conditions that my doctors ruled out. But learning that I need to make my health my number 1 priority and pace myself has been tough. It is also tough to live with an invisible illness- I don’t look “sick” so it is really hard for the people around me to understand that I am not being lazy or difficult when it takes me a long time to do something I used to be able to whip out.

A dear friend sent the link for this fabulous article that is spot on about what it is like to live with an invisible illness. If you are struggling with an invisible illness or care about someone else who is struggling Christine Miserandino’s The Spoon Theory is a MUST read

Peace and light friends

Christine/Brave and Reckless