Phoenix Rising

What lies at the heart of this woman?
Surprise myself sometimes
at all I have hidden
from others
from myself
Each day brings me closer to stripped down truth
revelation
I can almost touch what lies at my core
it singes my fingertips
scorches the air I breathe
Steely strength
aching vulnerability
fierce independence
voracious hunger
need
triumph
brokenness
light
dark
ice
fire
pain
ecstasy
The cracks widen
on the lead coffin
where I bury my true self
leather straps holding back all I suppress fraying
close to the breaking point
Phoenix
is rising
