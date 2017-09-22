Shiny Things – 1Wise-Woman

1Wise-Woman/Sudden Denouement
Untied and unraveled
Grab hold of a golden thread
Scared scavenger
Ruptured revenger
Look what you’ve done
You just can’t have nice things
Pick up the pieces
Of crystal hope
And amethyst words
Woven into ruby rope
Twisted around your neck
Wrung and hung
Out to dry
Distorted and deadly
Burning throat
Sporadic heart beat
Flailing to get your feet
Back on solid ground
Due penance
For ornamental existence
Old bones get weak
Bend and break
Under the weight of hate
Burden of your broken body
Baby bird tossed from the nest
Just like all the rest
Feather bed
Skeleton head
Feeding off the dead
Rip away the drip
Seeping into my bloodstream
Coagulated dream
Unexpectedness of living
Coming out of nowhere
Opacity and silence
Fill empty spaces
Everything changes
A thousand miles away
Smiling over my shoulder
A breeze rustles the leaves
As I tuck a feather
In my…
