First Place: Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge/indelible-Aziza/Rene

My apologies for being slow to judge the stunning entries submitted for the Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge. My thanks to all the writers who participated as well as my Guest Judges Kindra M. Austin and Aurora Phoenix. It is always a pleasure to see the creative ways writers interpret a challenge and an honor to publish your work on Brave and Reckless.

my heart has

wound down slow these days

like an old wrist watch

skips metaphorical measures

when i think of that night

how i kissed your spittle-flecked lips

between compressions

come back to me

1 – 2 – 3

come back to me

vermilion teardrops drying on your cheek

i

could

not

save

you

once you were breath bone cartilage

you would think your ephemeral ghost would be weightless

but i am so heavy with you

weeks after

i found myself guiltily peering thru

your journal pages and sketches

posthumous voyeur of your life’s doodles

the butterfly you drew

symbol of your recovery

swirled and labyrinthine

page in hand i trudged to the tattoo parlor

barely managing a whisper

“over my heart”

your blood into ink onto bone

needles stinging like recriminations

i imagine her wings batting, lifting off

riding my night sighs to find you

returning to me moistened with your kisses

wielded like armor against another day

without you

Aziza/Rene is always mother and survivor, sometimes writer and artist living in the Midwest. She’s recently started blogging again to document her journey back from the brink of destruction. She lives with her teenage daughter and their little dog JoJo in a tiny apartment in the hood existing on too much takeout and a steady diet of coffee and energy drinks

You can find more of her writing at Aziza Afire