Honorable Mention: Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge/John W. Leys

My apologies for being slow to judge the stunning entries submitted for the Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge. My thanks to all the writers who participated as well as my Guest Judges Kindra M. Austin and Aurora Phoenix. It is always a pleasure to see the creative ways writers interpret a challenge and an honor to publish your work on Brave and Reckless.

Blood is too thick to write with

When you tear open a vein

With a fountain pen

To fill an empty India ink bottle–

Coagulation in the ink well,

Blood clots smeared across the page–

Dilute with salty tears,

Cried alone in the dark.

Your pen will run smooth

Across the page,

Cauterizing the wounds.

John W. Leys is a 44 year old disabled US Army veteran, husband and father. He’s been making up stories (and sometimes writing them down) for as long as he can remember and has been writing poetry since he was 14 years old. His favorite poets include Lord Byron, Ted Hughes, Allen Ginsberg, Catullus and Bob Dylan. In his spare time he enjoys fishing, reading philosophy, and playing his ukulele. John’s Links: Blog “Darkness of his Dreams” Facebook

