Honorable Mention: Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge/Watermark- A.G. Diedericks

My apologies for being slow to judge the stunning entries submitted for the Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge. My thanks to all the writers who participated as well as my Guest Judges Kindra M. Austin and Aurora Phoenix. It is always a pleasure to see the creative ways writers interpret a challenge and an honor to publish your work on Brave and Reckless.

with pen & paper in her left hand she climbs into the tub

with her right leg

as the ink drips down her wrist

she stares at it, with

a razor-sharp attention to detail

the paper that is

lifting it up, just high enough

to escape the seam

a rush of blood

hallucinations from the steam masquerading as a dream

or so it would seem

suicidal thoughts flows

in the slipstream

far removed from mother’s scream later the water turns cold

as she craves peaches & cream

with pen & paper in her right hand she climbs out with her left leg

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A