Honorable Mention: Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge/Watermark- A.G. Diedericks

My apologies for being slow to judge the stunning entries submitted for the Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge. My thanks to all the writers who participated as well as my Guest Judges Kindra M. Austin and Aurora Phoenix. It is always a pleasure to see the creative ways writers interpret a challenge and an honor to publish your work on Brave and Reckless.
with pen & paper in her left hand she climbs into the tub
with her right leg
as the ink drips down her wrist
she stares at it, with
a razor-sharp attention to detail
the paper that is
lifting it up, just high enough
to escape the seam
a rush of blood
hallucinations from the steam masquerading as a dream
or so it would seem
suicidal thoughts flows
in the slipstream
far removed from mother’s scream later the water turns cold
as she craves peaches & cream
with pen & paper in her right hand she climbs out with her left leg
A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A