Love’s Labors Lost (revisited)

she had moved many times in her life
not unexpectedly
some belongings became lost
were left behind
inadvertently
or on purpose
when they caused her pain
didn’t fit her life anymore
couldn’t be squeezed into the overstuffed car
before making her escape
boxes had been ruined in a basement flood
in Dominic’s house in Upper Darby
flotsam and jetsam from her previous lives
left waterlogged
moldy
unsalvageable
she didn’t care overmuch about things
they were just things after all
but she lamented the lost photographs
the letters
the cards
from old friends
would-be lovers
and those she had passionately embraced
shared parts of her life
her heart
her bed
its wasn’t just the words themselves that she missed
though she longed to read them again
to hold objective proof of what had come before
of who she had been before
in a history gone hazy around the edges
remembered through the unreliable lens
of here and now
she also missed the tangibility of those missives
she liked the immediacy of electronic communication
but longed to touch those envelopes
those brightly colored cards
the thin slips of paper yellowed with age
that had been held in other hands
that had been sealed by other’s saliva
she missed the distinctive handwriting
that instantly reminded her of the sender
the random rings from coffee cups
placed unthinkingly down on the pages
the smudges from ink-stained fingers
the raised bubbles left by tear drops
as if those cards
those letters
still held the physical essence
of those she had lost
