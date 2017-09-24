October is Guest Submission Month on Brave and Reckless

I am looking for guest submissions to publish on Brave and Reckless during the month of October. This is a great opportunity for both new and experienced writers to expose their favorite work to a new audience. I am hoping to publish at least one of my favorite submissions daily during the month of October.
The Guidelines are simple!
- Send an email to me at christine.e.ray@gmail.com no later than midnight on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 containing the following:
- Your favorite piece of original poetry, prose or flash fiction that you have written. A link to its location on your blog is fine if appropriate.
- suggested image (if you do not have an accompanying image on your blog)
- brief biography including the name you write under
- link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.)
- I will publish my favorite submissions on Brave and Reckless. They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages.
- Stop by daily to read some great writing and show some love and support to your fellow writers.
Please feel free reblog and post this invitation on social media.