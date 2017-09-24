October is Guest Submission Month on Brave and Reckless

I am looking for guest submissions to publish on Brave and Reckless during the month of October. This is a great opportunity for both new and experienced writers to expose their favorite work to a new audience. I am hoping to publish at least one of my favorite submissions daily during the month of October.

The Guidelines are simple!

Send an email to me at christine.e.ray@gmail.com no later than midnight on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 containing the following: Your favorite piece of original poetry, prose or flash fiction that you have written. A link to its location on your blog is fine if appropriate.

suggested image (if you do not have an accompanying image on your blog)

brief biography including the name you write under

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) I will publish my favorite submissions on Brave and Reckless. They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. Stop by daily to read some great writing and show some love and support to your fellow writers.

Please feel free reblog and post this invitation on social media.