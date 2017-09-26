Faucet Clock – Georgia Park

Georgia Park/Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

It’s just easier sometimes
to say no hard feelings
than to point out the
disgusting oozing

To gesture wildly
at all the park benches we sat on,
the jovial conversations
the drunken escapades
(Oh, what was I thinking…)
the time, so hard won
for you to get,
so utterly wasted

The trust I was building
out of soluble materials
thoughts unspoken
feelings misspent
on some scapegoat or another
never the answer
and he never told me anything

In the sink, stupidly,
with thoughts so ridiculous,
so logicless such as
“so as not to make a mess!”
I built it
under a forever leaking faucet
sounding like a clock
tick tock
drip drop

Persistently becoming
the one thing you can rely on
I listen to my faucet clock
drip drop
tick tock
and this is how
I foster trust
I know it will never be fixed
so long as I’m in…

