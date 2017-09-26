Faucet Clock – Georgia Park

A Forum for Divergent Literature

It’s just easier sometimes

to say no hard feelings

than to point out the

disgusting oozing

To gesture wildly

at all the park benches we sat on,

the jovial conversations

the drunken escapades

(Oh, what was I thinking…)

the time, so hard won

for you to get,

so utterly wasted

The trust I was building

out of soluble materials

thoughts unspoken

feelings misspent

on some scapegoat or another

never the answer

and he never told me anything

In the sink, stupidly,

with thoughts so ridiculous,

so logicless such as

“so as not to make a mess!”

I built it

under a forever leaking faucet

sounding like a clock

tick tock

drip drop

Persistently becoming

the one thing you can rely on

I listen to my faucet clock

drip drop

tick tock

and this is how

I foster trust

I know it will never be fixed

so long as I’m in…