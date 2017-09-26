Loss is an Ocean

I stand on the shore
of an ocean named loss
where my eyes are always
drawn to the horizon
scanning encroaching fog
for the outlines
of those I have loved
of those I have lost
How many empty shapes
have been etched on my soul
like shadow
like negatives of photographs
from those who have been torn away
from this world
from my life
by the raging tides?
Eulogies
written in my blood
on the golden sands
in calligraphy
Words
memories
caging my heart
like delicate silver filigree
I am called to the sea
to sing their names
one by one
to the dawn tide
ancient shanties
of the women who have waited
women who know loss
like an element
a mineral
mixed in the marrow of their bones
I will sing steady and pure
refresh their memories
recall their meaning
for the rising sun
the fading moon
letting nothing be forgotten
not allowing them
to be completely lost
like the time that is slipping
through my aching fingers
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved