‘Recombinant Selves’ – A Collaborative of 11 writers

My latest collaborative piece on Sudden Denouement. It was an honor and a privilege to work with these amazing writers.
We inherit
The wordless cry
Of all our former
Selves (CER)
They layer themselves
upon us
ragged cloaks
of the homeless
dragging
at our heels (AP)
Dusk takes one last breath
Swallowing golden specks of us
Scattered among the detritus
No light reflects
From such depths
We are the chosen (1W-W)
We stumble against starless darkness
searching for one truth (KMA)
Layer by layer, I am revealed.
The reflection looking back at me
isn’t one I recognize.
Will there be anything
worth remembering,
when I’m gone? (SD)
Fragmented remnants
permeate our evolution
ill-fated to dissonance
a dichotomy of our
recombinant selves (AGD)
Searching for a candle in the abyss,
A hope to hold onto,
To chalk sweaty palms
Gripping a frayed rope.
tearing tender flesh,
Climbing toward salvation (JWL)
But the stars have fallen, smashed diamonds
of our shattered images, and the lost cry
who am I? In tune with…
