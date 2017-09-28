Anniversary Aggravation-Aurora Phoenix/ Blood Into Ink

Aurora Phoenix/ Blood Into Ink
dispassionately
she observes
the uptick in hypervigilance
she startles these days
significantly more often
than her norm
jumping out of her skin
without provocation
approach with silent footfalls
scaring her silly
muffled but unstifled
“Oh!”
escapes mortified lips
hands fluttering, protect
jackhammering heart
she can draw the line graph
the spike in reactivity
distressing dysregulation
above her baseline
her psychologist brain
checks off the symptoms
chronicles the triggers
approximate proximate causes
camouflaged in oppressive heat
autumn stealthily encroaches
absconds with daylight
shuttered from early morn
creeps in
crunching crisply
underfoot
her mind awhirl
in the busy-ness
of surviving
the calendar
bypassed consciousness
her senses register
seasonal signals
condensation clings
chilly to car windows
rolled for navigation
as they were that day
when the barrel pointed
and cataclysm commenced
memories seldom play
rough cut footage
edited out
of her current screenings
by a militant producer
nonetheless
her body
remembers