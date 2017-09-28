Visions from the Wasteland-John W. Leys/Darkness of His Dreams

Darkness of His Dreams

Standing alone in the wasteland

Of dying dreams and abandoned ideals,

I watched the greatest country in the world

Decay into an over-sexed, under-educated

Cesspool of self-gratification,

Intolerance and ignorance.

I saw culture, art, and creativity die,

Suffocated by the new plastic culture,

Whose sterile halls and prefabbed cathedrals

Were crowded with worshipers

Biting, kicking, scratching;

Trampling each other,

Screaming in a frenzy

Just to catch a glimpse

Of the great greenback god

And his hollow gifts,

Promising to fill the voids

And empty spaces

So you no longer wish to die.

I saw a once fit intelligent citizenry

Grow fat, lethargic, and dumb

Minds vegetating, souls atrophying

Entranced by hypnotic figures of light

Dancing in illuminated black boxes.

I saw an electric grid

Spread across the globe

Connecting different countries

As next door neighbors

While thickening the walls of our cells,

Isolated from the real touch of flesh,

Divided…