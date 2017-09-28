Visions from the Wasteland-John W. Leys/Darkness of His Dreams

John W. Leys/Darkness of His Dreams speaks truth
Standing alone in the wasteland
Of dying dreams and abandoned ideals,
I watched the greatest country in the world
Decay into an over-sexed, under-educated
Cesspool of self-gratification,
Intolerance and ignorance.
I saw culture, art, and creativity die,
Suffocated by the new plastic culture,
Whose sterile halls and prefabbed cathedrals
Were crowded with worshipers
Biting, kicking, scratching;
Trampling each other,
Screaming in a frenzy
Just to catch a glimpse
Of the great greenback god
And his hollow gifts,
Promising to fill the voids
And empty spaces
So you no longer wish to die.
I saw a once fit intelligent citizenry
Grow fat, lethargic, and dumb
Minds vegetating, souls atrophying
Entranced by hypnotic figures of light
Dancing in illuminated black boxes.
I saw an electric grid
Spread across the globe
Connecting different countries
As next door neighbors
While thickening the walls of our cells,
Isolated from the real touch of flesh,
Divided…
