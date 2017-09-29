‘A BRIMFUL OF GRIM’ – Collaborative – A.G. Diedericks & Kindra M. Austin

A.G. Diedericks & Kindra M. Austin make heartbreak breathtaking on Sudden Denouement.
A Forum for Divergent Literature
I walk the streets, brimful of grim
a former empath, deformed
with a Stephen Hawking-sized
black hole in my chest
At night I chisel the cemetery of us
blurred visions leave my veins with an incision
I siphon the blood back into our old skeletons
reprieve my solitude
The moon is a phantasm—
a projection of you
Your cold white face casts shadows
of me against these cobblestone streets
and up the sides of Tudor buildings—
I am a colossus,
brimful of grim
In an L.A. riot, I lie quiet
under a monochrome sun,
and listen to the unison of us—the way we were, uncanny
The earth vibrates underneath me; defibrillator, ascertain my heartbeat
Ever since you left, every woman I meet plays her part in a ménage
á trois with your mirage
Cosplay lovers;
I think you would love the homage
The sun’s…
