Intoxication- Aurora Phoenix, Guest Barista

my eyes
launch celestial rockets
from limpid labyrinthine pools
spark interest
blur your vision
my murmurs
Calliope elegiac symphonies
sway limbs rhythmic
tilt you off-kilter
my touch
feathered fingertip graze
flutters kaleidoscope of butterflies
incites your insides
to inebriated riot
my kiss
spiced violet blackberry
lingers on your tongue
leggy blushes
beyond the pale
in vino vertigo
savoring languorous sips
my skin
subsumes your senses
intoxicates
