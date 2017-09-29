Intoxication- Aurora Phoenix, Guest Barista

Posted in Poetry

Aurora Phoenix as today’s Guest barista at the Go Dog Go Cafe

Go Dog Go Café

my eyes

launch celestial rockets

from limpid labyrinthine pools

spark interest

blur your vision

my murmurs

Calliope elegiac symphonies

sway limbs rhythmic

tilt you off-kilter

my touch

feathered fingertip graze

flutters kaleidoscope of butterflies

incites your insides

to inebriated riot

my kiss

spiced violet blackberry

lingers on your tongue

leggy blushes

beyond the pale

in vino vertigo

savoring languorous sips

my skin

subsumes your senses

intoxicates

Aurora Phoenix blogs at Insights from “Inside”

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s