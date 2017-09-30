Damned Lovers 2: The Third Update

S. K. Nicholas

The second volume of A Journal for Damned Lovers is comprised of prose written over a twelve-month period from February 2016 to February 2017. During that period, I wrote just under 130k words that ended up on the blog. After the completion of each piece, I saved them in a folder marked ‘Project X’. Come March of this year, Project X became ‘Damned 2’, and so the editing process begun, all seven months of it. Those 130k words have been whittled down to 85k as a result of over a dozen drafts of editing that have sat alongside me writing fresh material for the blog, seven days a week, each week of every month. As with the first volume, it’s not just a matter of taking blog pieces and putting them in a book. It’s about taking a step back and reflecting on the ebb and flow of my writing over that…