This Room is Not for Rent

The Greek chorus has declared me
damaged beyond repair
incapable of a “normal” life
“better off dead” say the well-meaning citizens
than “broken”
preferring the image of the golden haired innocent child angel
comforted by a merciful God
over the living angry woman
who refuses to be silent
I try not to let these voices
rent space in my head
they are destructive tenants
who forfeit their security deposit
scrawl graffiti in red lipstick on my walls
dirty
shameful
Lolita
guilty
complicit
whore
bitch
I try not to buy into the vitriol
when they imply that my life has no meaning
that I am an abomination
a red, raw, bleeding thing they deem too unseemly to look at
unfit for polite society
“Fuck You!” I want to shout at the top of my lungs with my hands covering my ears
Some days it is hard to find the armor of my rage
when I am just so god damned tired
of having to prove over and over again
that I am worthy of continued existence
that I deserve to walk this earth
breathe the oxygen
as if I am the one who must continue to do penance
for other’s sins
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
it’s why sexual exploitation is one of the great evils on the planet. and yet the vicious cycle continues…
Indeed
Wow. This is really fantastic.
Thank you Sarah– this was a very angry and very cathartic write.
Powerful words.
Thank you so much Anarie.
