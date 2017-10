I complimented you a few days ago

Now I must be nasty, wading in the river

To meet the kayaker, a child in my arms.

No cell phone reception to counter tweet:

Such poor leadership, not able to help

It is time for a community effort, not golf.

Now on island doing a fantastic job:

The military, first responders, workers

Despite no electricity, roads, phones etc.,

They have done an amazing job.

Our island, our homes totally destroyed.