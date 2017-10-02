Nothing remains then- Ashwini Nawathe/Kaleidoscope of my life

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged , , ,

Heart dies a death, very painful and slow

Shedding every tiny leaf of hope

Until no marks show

 

Days pass by and then years after years

The memories of past flowing in tears

 

You try to forget, you try to move on

Hoping for the darkness to subside

Waiting for the break of a new dawn

 

Nothing changes nothing remains

No hopes no dreams

Just the shadows of pain

 

You put on masks and paint faces

You pretend, wiping away all the traces

Until your past seems like a dream life

And your future…a blur of lies….

Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field.  I blog at Kaleidoscope of my life

