Nothing remains then- Ashwini Nawathe/Kaleidoscope of my life

Heart dies a death, very painful and slow
Shedding every tiny leaf of hope
Until no marks show
Days pass by and then years after years
The memories of past flowing in tears
You try to forget, you try to move on
Hoping for the darkness to subside
Waiting for the break of a new dawn
Nothing changes nothing remains
No hopes no dreams
Just the shadows of pain
You put on masks and paint faces
You pretend, wiping away all the traces
Until your past seems like a dream life
And your future…a blur of lies….
Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field. I blog at Kaleidoscope of my life