White Rabbit (revisited)

woke this morning
not quite myself
muffled somehow
as if I took a solemn
vow of silence
in a dream that
has faded
I no longer remember
who i made this
unholy deal with
the sea witch is no where
to be found
my reflection is blurry
not sure which side
of the looking glass
i am trapped on today
one mirror version of me
is going through the motions
engaged in the usual mundane tasks
while on the other side of
the glass my other self
watches on puzzled
seeing only futility
in this busyness
time is slipping away
the white rabbit hurries past
pocket watch in hand
anxiously reminding both my
shadowed selves
that there is little time left
to merge myself
back together
the clock is ticking
scarce minutes remain
to renegotiate the terms
of my bartered voice
late, so late
for the mad tea party
called life
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved