Contemplating the Size and Nature of the Human Heart

Is my heart
the size of a grape
that you pop absently into your mouth
a brief burst of sweetness
before realizing that you are still ravenous?
Is my heart
a peach
that you savor
juices running down your chin
tasting warmth and sunshine?
Perhaps my heart
is a snow globe
full of delicate iridescent particles
that land on your eye lashes
your skin
when it is brought to life
by your hands
I fear that my heart
is the moon
full of cold silver light
mysterious and ancient
too large to hold in your arms
always just a little out of reach
