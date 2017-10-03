Contemplating the Size and Nature of the Human Heart

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , , ,

Is my heart

the size of a grape

that you pop absently into your mouth

a brief burst of sweetness

before realizing that you are still ravenous?

Is my heart

a peach

that you savor

juices running down your chin

tasting warmth and sunshine?

Perhaps my heart

is a snow globe

full of delicate iridescent particles

that land on your eye lashes

your skin

when it is brought to life

by your hands

I fear that my heart

is the moon

full of cold silver light

mysterious and ancient

too large to hold in your arms

always just a little out of reach

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s