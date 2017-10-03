Redolence-Eric Syrdal/His Sword and Shield. . .

When I passed
this pretty flower
I thought to bring it to thine heart

For all things beautiful
must attract
and in each others company so create
a world in which I wish to live

For all things beautiful
I had thought to have seen
but never so lovely as thou art

but in presentation
of such a gift
I have o’er cast my soul with shadow
and my heart skips a beat of distress

for your bowed head
and dark lashes closed
to enjoy the redolence of my gift
I have deprived myself of the world of your eyes

and in doing so
though your beauty smolders in still life
and all of nature would hold its breath to admire you in this moment
I find my spirit stands upon the tips of its toes

like that flower
upturned its face to the sun
to better grow in the warmth of love

so does my soul to thee

Eric Syrdal is an independent poet/author. He’s an avid gamer and Sci-Fi enthusiast. He enjoys reading science fiction and fantasy literature and spends a great deal of his writing time focused in those genres. He is from New Orleans, Louisiana, where he lives with wife and two children.  You can read more Eric’s writing at My Sword and Shield….

