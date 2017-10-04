some days i worry
whether my humble friendship
my love for you
my faith in you
is strong enough
fierce enough
to fill you with light
nourish
sustain you
when days are bleak
and nights are deep
dark
and your demons crawl out of hell
calling your name
i can hear them
dancing a frenetic reel in your head
they have their stiletto heels on
i feel you starting to slip away
i despair that you will succumb
to their siren call of blissful oblivion
as they invite you to dance
with dripping claws extended
I worry
that you will throw yourself willingly
into their poisonous embrace that promises swift release
this is the lie they offer you
there are times when I fear
that I am the only barrier left
between you and the void
i am no heroine
i am a woman hounded by wolves
who has offered up her own throat
chosen to run with them naked in the snowy night
on more than one occasion
but there is tensile strength
in the fragile heart
i am built of thin steel
crystal tears
fields of lavender
i am ribboned with the scars
of a thousand whips
and i still stand
my veins sing with
the song of my ancestors
the warrior women
who painted themselves in menstual blood
girded their loins with shells and stones
before donning their shields and swords for battle
they tell me that I might not be enough
but that I am brave
true
that this a battle that i cannot
that i should not
walk away from
so i fight
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
3 thoughts on “Battle Cry (revisited)”
