Blinded by the Light

night turned Armageddon
on a guitar pick
flashes easily mistaken for fireworks
eclipsed neon lights
further fall of civilization
documented on iPhones
played by ravenous media
on endless loops
until eyes fill with tears
bile burns the back of our throats
anxiety twists our guts
no match
for terror
agony
that drowned out
country melodies
as incomprehensible projectile hate
tore lives apart
into before
and
after
fill my closets
with mourning black
my heart is heavy with certainty
that we will live
to sing this bitter song
of grief
of impotent outrage
again
and
again
to tone deaf ears
