Blinded by the Light

night turned Armageddon

on a guitar pick

flashes easily mistaken for fireworks

eclipsed neon lights

further fall of civilization

documented on iPhones

played by ravenous media

on endless loops

until eyes fill with tears

bile burns the back of our throats

anxiety twists our guts

no match

for terror

agony

that drowned out

country melodies

as incomprehensible projectile hate

tore lives apart

into before

and

after

fill my closets

with mourning black

my heart is heavy with certainty

that we will live

to sing this bitter song

of grief

of impotent outrage

again

and

again

to tone deaf ears

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

