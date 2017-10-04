Not a “Disney” Princess (For Carrie Fisher)- John W. Leys/Darkness of His Dreams

You took my breath away

All those years ago on the cinema screen,

A princess, but no damsel in distress,

Rescuing your rescuers;

Saving the day with a well hidden blaster.

Leader, Warrior; Bad-Ass.

Out in the real world

Another sort of princess,

Born into Hollywood royalty,

But no less a hero,

Battling demons

From within and without,

Trapping them in books, screenplays and jokes,

Healing thyself,

Seeking a cure for the cures

With the shining sword of truth,

A beacon to the world,

Ashamed of nothing

Showing stigmatized, marginalized,

Demon haunted fans

To fear nothing as well,

And that—maybe

Demons are just learning disabled angels after all.

You took my breath away

As you drowned in the moonlight

Strangled by your bra,

Your ashes wrapped in a giant

Prozac pill.

You can keep it, Princess.

John W. Leys is a 44 year old disabled US Army veteran, husband and father. He’s been making up stories (and sometimes writing them down) for as long as he can remember and has been writing poetry since he was 14 years old. His favorite poets include Lord Byron, Ted Hughes, Allen Ginsberg, Catullus and Bob Dylan. In his spare time he enjoys fishing, reading philosophy, and playing his ukulele.

Links:

Blog “Darkness of his Dreams”

Facebook

Twitter