neoplasm of uncertain behavior
neo + plasm
=newly formed material
which apparently is still deciding
what it wants to be when it grows up
could be a mellow houseguest
could become an invading conqueror
neoplasm of uncertain behavior
is biding its time
contemplating life choices
maybe a small liberal arts college
or maybe a large university
pledge a sorority?
play lacrosse?
try out for an a Capella group?
maybe it wants to go pre-med
or study creative writing
neoplasm of uncertain behavior
seems to find the climate hospitable
is laying down roots
like the periwinkle in the yard
that is crowding out the ivy
but no delicate purple blooms
neoplasm of uncertain behavior
“uncertain behavior”
makes it sound almost edgy
badass
new name for a punk band?
incidental findings
could be the band’s first hit single
