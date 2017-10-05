neoplasm of uncertain behavior

neo + plasm

=newly formed material

which apparently is still deciding

what it wants to be when it grows up

could be a mellow houseguest

could become an invading conqueror

neoplasm of uncertain behavior

is biding its time

contemplating life choices

maybe a small liberal arts college

or maybe a large university

pledge a sorority?

play lacrosse?

try out for an a Capella group?

maybe it wants to go pre-med

or study creative writing

neoplasm of uncertain behavior

seems to find the climate hospitable

is laying down roots

like the periwinkle in the yard

that is crowding out the ivy

but no delicate purple blooms

neoplasm of uncertain behavior

“uncertain behavior”

makes it sound almost edgy

badass

new name for a punk band?

incidental findings

could be the band’s first hit single

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved