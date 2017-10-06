‘for e. d.’ Lois Linkens

A Forum for Divergent Literature

the city glitters after dark,

busy busy night-owls

shuffle and scuffle

in their white-glass nests.

and we watch,

tired eyes and heavy bags

on a faraway train

we are sexless soulmates

and brotherly brides,

platonic partners pledged

in the ink of mutual need

and searching hearts

sisters in arms,

rosy-cheeks and high-school charms;

my curly-haired comic

heads full of homework,

a makeshift skyline

of yet-to-be

paints itself across the dark,

as young love

rings it’s soon-forgotten bell

confused youth;

a cloud-grey gosling

peeks its ugly head

through the bulrushes

to see the swans;

we are cast-away boats

in stormy seas,

just looking for a place to land.