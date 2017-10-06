Poignant loveliness for Lois E. Linkens.
the city glitters after dark,
busy busy night-owls
shuffle and scuffle
in their white-glass nests.
and we watch,
tired eyes and heavy bags
on a faraway train
we are sexless soulmates
and brotherly brides,
platonic partners pledged
in the ink of mutual need
and searching hearts
sisters in arms,
rosy-cheeks and high-school charms;
my curly-haired comic
heads full of homework,
a makeshift skyline
of yet-to-be
paints itself across the dark,
as young love
rings it’s soon-forgotten bell
confused youth;
a cloud-grey gosling
peeks its ugly head
through the bulrushes
to see the swans;
we are cast-away boats
in stormy seas,
just looking for a place to land.
[ Lois describes herself as a “confused english student,” though one quickly finds a polished, charming poet in her work. She has an elegant style that compliments her keen insight and whimsical sensibilities. It is a pleasure to present her work, and you…
One thought on “‘for e. d.’ Lois Linkens”
Beautiful
LikeLike