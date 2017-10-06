Strident
The word reverberates in my mind
I’m not really offended about being called strident
I’ve been called worse
Believe me
Bitch and I are old, old friends
Fucking dyke doesn’t even raise my eyebrow anymore
My grandmother used to call me hard-headed with affection
At least
I think that was affection
Strong Personality
Came up once or twice in grad school
Well, maybe more than once or twice
I guess my classmates didn’t know many women’s college graduates
I just think its fascinating that the English language
Contains a derogatory word
Used almost exclusively
To refer women who loudly tell their truth
