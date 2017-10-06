Strident

The word reverberates in my mind

I’m not really offended about being called strident

I’ve been called worse

Believe me

Bitch and I are old, old friends

Fucking dyke doesn’t even raise my eyebrow anymore

My grandmother used to call me hard-headed with affection

At least

I think that was affection

Strong Personality

Came up once or twice in grad school

Well, maybe more than once or twice

I guess my classmates didn’t know many women’s college graduates

I just think its fascinating that the English language

Contains a derogatory word

Used almost exclusively

To refer women who loudly tell their truth

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved