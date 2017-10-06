When Demons Come Out to Play: Aurora Phoenix

our demons cavort madly

shadowed in the slatted

streaming moonlit haze

sweat-drenched and howling

they grapple uproariously

embraced in contortions

with themselves

each other

us

showdown to the finish

slip-sliding feverish

tear-stained

toward oblivion

horns locked

forked tails entwining

in the skirmish

scaled skin flakes

softens in the grinding

your fear upon my dread

my worry against your angst

your careworn imp

gets lost deep inside

my weary resigned rogue

heated and ravishing

we engage our hellions

soul to soul

breathless battling

until we both succumb

annihilating culmination

monsters quieted

devils shed and glowing

torment released

ceased

held skin to skin

warmed in blurred radiance

I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, prior to the decimation of my world when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”