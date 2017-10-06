our demons cavort madly
shadowed in the slatted
streaming moonlit haze
sweat-drenched and howling
they grapple uproariously
embraced in contortions
with themselves
each other
us
showdown to the finish
slip-sliding feverish
tear-stained
toward oblivion
horns locked
forked tails entwining
in the skirmish
scaled skin flakes
softens in the grinding
your fear upon my dread
my worry against your angst
your careworn imp
gets lost deep inside
my weary resigned rogue
heated and ravishing
we engage our hellions
soul to soul
breathless battling
until we both succumb
annihilating culmination
monsters quieted
devils shed and glowing
torment released
ceased
held skin to skin
warmed in blurred radiance
I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, prior to the decimation of my world when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”
4 thoughts on “When Demons Come Out to Play: Aurora Phoenix”
I Love it.
Thank you!
Best get some ice for those finger tips cause this was a conflagration! 😉
Lol it’s tricky to type if I’m icing my fingertips. Thank you AG😉
