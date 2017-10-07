Child’s Play

playing hide and seek
with my anxiety tonight
trying to stay one step ahead
find hidey holes
deep enough to hide me
from myself
I have played twister
with the unknown before
left hand red
left leg blue
right leg trembling on green
contorting myself like a pretzel
in an effort to distract my brain
currently spinning like a vintage merry-go-round
pushed with so much momentum
that I could fly off the riveted steel like a launching rocket
need to stop looking at rulers
and online converters
that let me change metric to standard measures
(9.7 centimeters = 3.8189 inches)
some people say
they never expect bad things to happen
I could have been a boy scout
I am always prepared
for the worst case scenario
I excel at this game of chicken
with myself
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved