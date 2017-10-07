LAST CALL: Fall Writing Prompt Challenge: “You were meant to know the night” DEADLINE Sunday, October 8 Midnight EST

So I am pretty bummed out that so far I have only received three submissions to the “You were meant to know the night” Writing Prompt Challenge. I am hoping that extending the deadline another week may bring encourage a couple more of you to take part. I hate to think that I have lost my touch with finding evocative writing prompts!

Guidelines

Writing Prompt- “You were meant to know the night”

Using the writing prompt above, write a 100 to 800 word original, previously unpublished piece that integrates the writing prompt. It can be poetry, prose, short fiction or even essay. The prompt can be used as the title, you can use the phrase intact, or break it up however you want within the written piece. Pick out an image to go with your submission Write a brief biography Send the following to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by midnight on Sunday, October 8, 2017 : Your original piece

suggested image

brief biography including the name you write under

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know. I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate and you are welcome to reblog to your platform once they have been published on Brave and Reckless first . They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. All participants are strongly encouraged to reblog the winning submission to their own blog.

Please feel free reblog and post this challenge invitation on social media