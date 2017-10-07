The Daily Song: The Regrettes-Seashore

My new favorite song. Thank you Olde Punk for knowing me so well.

[Verse 1]

You’re talkin’ to me like a child

Hey I’ve got news, I’m not a little girl

And no, I won’t give you a little twirl

You’re talkin’ to me like I’m sad

Hey I’ve got news, I’m not doin’ too bad

Even though sometimes I might get real mad

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re talkin’ to me like a child

But my words are growin’ stronger

And my legs keep gettin’ longer

[Chorus]

I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself

I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough

[Verse 2]

You’re talkin’ to me like I’m dumb

Well I’ve got news, I’ve got a lot to say

There’s nothing you can do to take that away

You’re talkin’ to me like I’m hurt

Well at least I’m not six feet in the dirt

And I’ll still kick your ass even in my skirt

[Pre-Chorus]

You’re talkin’ to me like a child

But I’m not a helpless baby

Not waitin’ on you to come save me

[Chorus]

I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself

I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough

Fight fire with fire and you’ll get burned

Hey I think right about now is your turn

Earplugs won’t save you anymore

They’ll leave you washed up on the seashore

[Verse 3]

You’re talkin’ to me like a bitch

Do you ever hear the way that you speak?

Don’t have to be so mean just ’cause you’re weak

[Chorus]

I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself

I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough

Fight fire with fire and you’ll get burned

Hey I think right about now is your turn

Earplugs won’t save you anymore

They’ll leave you washed up on the seashore