The Daily Song: The Regrettes-Seashore

[Verse 1]
You’re talkin’ to me like a child
Hey I’ve got news, I’m not a little girl
And no, I won’t give you a little twirl
You’re talkin’ to me like I’m sad
Hey I’ve got news, I’m not doin’ too bad
Even though sometimes I might get real mad
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re talkin’ to me like a child
But my words are growin’ stronger
And my legs keep gettin’ longer
[Chorus]
I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself
I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough
[Verse 2]
You’re talkin’ to me like I’m dumb
Well I’ve got news, I’ve got a lot to say
There’s nothing you can do to take that away
You’re talkin’ to me like I’m hurt
Well at least I’m not six feet in the dirt
And I’ll still kick your ass even in my skirt
[Pre-Chorus]
You’re talkin’ to me like a child
But I’m not a helpless baby
Not waitin’ on you to come save me
[Chorus]
I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself
I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough
Fight fire with fire and you’ll get burned
Hey I think right about now is your turn
Earplugs won’t save you anymore
They’ll leave you washed up on the seashore
[Verse 3]
You’re talkin’ to me like a bitch
Do you ever hear the way that you speak?
Don’t have to be so mean just ’cause you’re weak
[Chorus]
I’m like nobody else, so you can just go fuck yourself
I do a lot of stupid stuff but don’t act like you’re so tough
Fight fire with fire and you’ll get burned
Hey I think right about now is your turn
Earplugs won’t save you anymore
They’ll leave you washed up on the seashore