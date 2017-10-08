your hair that traps her-Samantha Lucero

samantha lucero

you began under the skin,

a squeezing-hug swanning

in the dark red.

you dreamt in amniotic blankets

shifting sinuously in white noise,

soaking into your veins and

never fleeing.

you can still hear it whisper.

sewn into her smell,

the woman you dreamt in,

but punctured,

holding you tight, yet letting

you keep slipping

ringing in your ears like the lunar

mewl of stars.

do you remember

your mother at 2am squinting

at the kitchen table. a skirt full

of aged milk leaking through

a face that touches

the walls of your mind.

she was silk back then,

not the splintery thing she became

when too much life, like too much

smoke, or too much wine

had tunneled underneath her

black eyes.

had bore a hole and let in

ghosts.

you were a note in the ribs

perfume on paper,

the charmed sense to wake up

with the sun, and…