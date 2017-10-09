Glass and Thorns – Christine Ray

A Forum for Divergent Literature



Betrayal is an inside job

wrecked by muscle and

joints

neurons and

neurotransmitters

mitochondrial mutiny

lays waste

to formerly silver tongue

now struggling to find words

that used to flow like

ink through fountain pen

fatigue hangs round neck

chain woven of boulders, glass shards &

thorns

muscle spasms contort me

into balloon animal shapes

so alien, so grotesque

that they frighten the village children

like the pick axe

I plant above right eye

in hopes of blessed relief

don’t mind the blood

it’s barely an inconvenience

during insomnic ruminations

about long dormant-mutations

coded in DNA turned

time bombs

that ripped through my life

casualty count still being assessed

by medics in white coats

who write cryptic words

on shiny clipboards

while I bleed

