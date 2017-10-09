Magical Thinking

Blood Into Ink

I hide myself behind the hanging coats

praying to a god I already no longer believe in

to turn me chameleon

like the ones I read about

in fourth school

plead with the universe

make my pale skin and dark hair

blend in with the parkas

make my left arm plaid

my cheek blue polka dots

to please make the piled winter boots and sneakers

provide camouflage for corduroyed legs

stockinged feet

cold and wet from melting snow

Please, I beg whatever powers might listen

let his eyes pass over me unseen

let me be invisible to those unblinking eyes

that made me feel so dirty

so repulsive

so naked

just this once

