Magical Thinking

My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
I hide myself behind the hanging coats
praying to a god I already no longer believe in
to turn me chameleon
like the ones I read about
in fourth school
plead with the universe
make my pale skin and dark hair
blend in with the parkas
make my left arm plaid
my cheek blue polka dots
to please make the piled winter boots and sneakers
provide camouflage for corduroyed legs
stockinged feet
cold and wet from melting snow
Please, I beg whatever powers might listen
let his eyes pass over me unseen
let me be invisible to those unblinking eyes
that made me feel so dirty
so repulsive
so naked
just this once
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved