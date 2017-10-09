There is a pain in living
For those devoured
With awareness
We are buried
Under frozen ponds
Murky muddied memories
Where wicked absconds
Desperately holding on
To waning sun
In for the long run
Exploring depth
Of clouded breath
This feeling isn’t new
Existing in pulses
Ripples and surges
Repulsive
Reflection
Of what I am
Supposed to be
Contradictory
Softness
Refuses to align with
Poison
Flowing through my veins
A sign
I don’t belong
And long for
Waves
Of heroin laced heaven
Gripping
Pulling at light
Dampening anguish
Tightly tucking relief
Into empty spaces
Entreating
Enough
To last a lifetime
I just can’t lose any more days
But raging winds rise
Despite my cries
Steals
Leaves
Summer grieves
Winter thieves
Duets sung
Too melancholy
For my warmth
Worshipping way
Hushed and holed up
Haunted by
Hail
On a tin roof
A sound that can only be
Drowned
With fear
Tainted tears
Cold cruelty creeps
Through cracks
In floor boards
Sullen slivers
Cumbersome
Consciousness
Caused shivers
Blood drops form
My distraction
Paint the snow pink
On the brink
Covered with bruises
Camouflaged excuses
Everyone loses
I write about the challenges and successes that originate from living with invisible illnesses, using poetry, prose and autobiography. Writing under the name 1Wise-Woman, my blog can be found at A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave
6 thoughts on “Paint the Snow Pink/1Wise-Woman”
Absolutely stunned by this one. I so do really love her work.
1Wise-woman is amazing
Thank you Christine! I appreciate your kind words and am so grateful that you shared my poem ❤
<3<3 My honor!
Wonderful imagery!
Thank you!
