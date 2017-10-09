Uncharted Night-Olde Punk (RamJet Poetry) & Christine Ray (Brave and Reckless)

This collaboration was originally posted by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
burning water
still marks the way
home
though that is not the path
I travel today
by uncharted night
do I go
motionless movement
a note of fluidity
diachronic changes
in synchronic nuance
the language we share
is not known here
a purpose in thought
one million yesterdays
caught twixt our toes
on the shores of time
onward it flows
upward wayward waves
at incongruent velocities
seeking a partnered, rhythmic
dichotomy
we are two hearts
two souls
two bodies
who dance together
in an expanding and
contracting rhythm
of intimacy, of knowing
at times we are a
collision of fiery sparks
under a gibbous moon
at others we are the
gentle undulations of the waves
a lighthouse, a beacon
calling each other back to safer
shores
when the tides would push
us apart
always drawn back
to the place where we dwell
the scriptures we document
reverberate in the distant air
agile calligraphy
dawning across calm seas
energetic forms churning
in the skies
a word carries on the wind
a storm gathering strength
a bastard tongue
of passion
a forgotten dialect of
unknowable proportion
we force a turning of
the tides toward
the places we belong
the soft valleys where
we may speak freely
a parlance of devotion
a patois of union
in this uncharted night
we are like the fallen angels
our open wings
enfold and shelter us
as we free fall
together to land in a bed
of soft white feathers
ancient hymns of communion
deep in our throats
our duet remakes the earth
remakes the heavens
remakes us
light, joy
spills out of us
illuminating the night
divine splendor
celestial peace
chorus of honeyed
voices and
leonine roars intertwine
invoking a new order
cant in prayer to
the open waters
an ocean of feeling
in touch
communicating one word
that protects this harbor.
burning water
still marks the way
home
though that is not the path
we travel today
by uncharted night
do we go
to speak unanimously
[Olde Punk writes RamJet Poetry and Christine Ray writes for Brave and Reckless
Wow! The both of you are so good at imagery. I felt all of this, it’s very elegantly crafted. Brava!!!
Thank you so much Eric– this is one of my favorite collaborative pieces. Olde Punk’s writing is spectacular and he made me look good
This definitely one of my favorites. Christine is such an incredible partner to write with
