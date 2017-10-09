You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Lee/AreMyFeetOffTheGround

So as to regard the infinite Universe.

For the softening of things, the greater peace and quietness.

The appearance and sounds of the creatures of the dark.

The spiritual renewal that can come with dreams.

The darkness of the soul that needs be known for us to experience Joy.

The mystery, the majesty, the melancholy.

A time for sweet and soft Love behind the shades.

The coolness

The settling of sleep on tired eyes.

The protection and rest given to the wild creatures of the world.

The unseen terrors that creep and lurk for some, longing for its end,

So as to love the Day.

Working stiff (retired), avid reader, dreamer, and searcher.

Lee blogs at AreMyFeetOffTheGround