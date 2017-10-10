darkness has descended again
the fall has been a white-gripped
drop on a roller coaster
my unraveling
my disintegration
rapid
terrifying
there is little comfort
other than that found
wrapped in strong arms
bare skin to bare skin
relaxed breath synchronized
kinetic thoughts stilled
to manageable speed
rest of the world
held at bay
for precious moments
i am a faithful woman
my body shared
with only one lover
but there are many ways
to love
to give of myself
i am always freer
with my heart
than my body
as I fragment
lose structural integrity
devolve into primordial ooze
i wonder if others that I have
given pieces of my heart to
remember me
remember who i once was
can hand me strands
of my mitochondrial dna
my starved cells can engulf
can replicate
building blocks
for wholeness
entrusted to the safekeeping
of others
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Safekeeping”
Beautiful and has a similar meaning for me. I often give pieces of my heart to people I meet. I’ve begun to think it’s the legacy of being a poet and feeling the world on a deeper level. Often connections are made at the level of the soul…at that level there has to be a transfer of emotion and understanding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautifully put Eric. Your soul always shines through your writing and your interactions with others.
LikeLike
There’s so much depth to this. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are most welcome. It was a therapeutic write.
LikeLike