darkness has descended again

the fall has been a white-gripped

drop on a roller coaster

my unraveling

my disintegration

rapid

terrifying

there is little comfort

other than that found

wrapped in strong arms

bare skin to bare skin

relaxed breath synchronized

kinetic thoughts stilled

to manageable speed

rest of the world

held at bay

for precious moments

i am a faithful woman

my body shared

with only one lover

but there are many ways

to love

to give of myself

i am always freer

with my heart

than my body

as I fragment

lose structural integrity

devolve into primordial ooze

i wonder if others that I have

given pieces of my heart to

remember me

remember who i once was

can hand me strands

of my mitochondrial dna

my starved cells can engulf

can replicate

building blocks

for wholeness

entrusted to the safekeeping

of others

