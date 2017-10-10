You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Such Whispers Breathed/Ward Clever

The heat between us

A fire aglow

Yet somehow wet

Intense and slow

Our demons focus

On one deadly sin

The night

You were meant to know

Angelic body

Heaven sent

My thoughts are filled

With good intent

Our passion swirls

Widdershins

To know the night

You were meant

Skin blazing

In the firelight

My tongue, your depths

Your lips, my heights

Such whispers breathed

To draw us in

You were meant

To know the night

