Nom De Guerre – Collaboration of A. G. Diedericks & Aurora Phoenix

in art

I come alive

when I put my pen down

it’s all uncharted territory

obfuscated scriptures

obstruct my script

with indecisions

and honed inhibitions

I vomit

unintelligible words

ineligible to decipher

paraplegic

cryptic

paralysis in my analysis

a jargon

too far gone

from consciousness

I thrive

in poetic nooks

inhaling the sustenance

of literary lore

I shrivel

when my fingers

relinquish their perch

click-clack pecking the keys

I lose my footing

skid and wander

meandering Neanderthal

grunting monosyllabic

monotonous monotone

bungled from gnarled

arthritic fingertips

aching hips

collide coccyx

cogitating

insensate sensibilities

incongruous

in a house of congress

homo sapiens

barred from sapience

I am a refugee

seeking refuge

in the allure

of a nom de guerre

[ A.G. Diedericks is a cinephile in the midst of being gentrified into a bibliophile.. Colonized by mediocrity; He moonlights as a clandestine writer. You’ll find him in a dark alley over