The Ugly in Survival

to survive
is to continue to exist
in the face of danger
in the face of tragedy
in the face of hardship
to survive
is to soldier on
after our world has been
turned upside down
making safety
comfort
innocence
a distant memory
to survive
is to be changed
in ways both small
and profound
to survive
is to play at normal
play at human
to survive
is to live with the constant fear
that others will discover
just how fucked up we are
will see how broken we think we are
how unlovable
how unworthy
and will abandon us
because who the hell can love that?!
to survive
is to push
to pull
to test
over and over again
the people we need the most
with our insecurity
with our self-hatred
with our ugly
always pushing the envelope
always shouting internally
while hating ourselves for doing it
“do you still love me now?!”
“what if I do this? can you still love me?!”
“can you still love the broken thing I have become?!”
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved