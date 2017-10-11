You Were Meant to Know the Night Writing Prompt Challenge: Getting to know you/Tashi

 You draw your lines in the sand,

as though you were conducting traffic around your heart.

 

“Danger Zone!”                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  “Falling

Rocks!”

 

“Road Work Ahead!”

 

Always a

“Detour” sign, lest any unsuspecting soul should be

Swallowed

by the                     of your heart.

quicksand

 

You may never have meant to build walls,

the sand built up and cemented as you dug your

lines deeper and allowed them to fill with

obstacles to any who might try and get close.

 

Open

your eyes

to see what you have done!

 

Do you feel the walls closing in?

Closing off,

closing out.

 

Do you know there are monsters in your fortress with you?

Gargoyles,

birthed to range those high, worn, battlements.  Protecting you, tiny, soft, and

vulnerable without them

 

…or is it to them?

 

Do you feel safer with the dark drawn close?

A lover’s arms

encircling,

A shutter

pulled tight

against the

comforting

warmth

of daylight.

Until it is time to sleep, at long last, without dreaming,

under a warm blanket

of earth.

Nestled in the Night.

I am a girl. I am a child of fantastical dreams and mine has been a restructured reality.   A single city, county, state, region, country has never been enough, my dreams surpass that.  Those same dreams that have never come true due to my own lassitude.  In my life  I have aged, but I am not sure I ever grew up, I have traveled but not well or often, my experiences are different from yours and I would not trade you.

I blog at  The Red Queen’s Garden

