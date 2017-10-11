Your Writing Wanted: Whisper and the Roar

Are you a writer of poetry, prose, essay or short fiction? Do you consider yourself a feminist? We want your writing for Whisper and the Roar.

The theme of submitted work does not need to be feminist, but the writer must be.

Submission Guidelines for Whisper and the Roar:

Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word document attached to an email that includes your real name as well as the name you publish your writing under. Although we prefer previously unpublished work, we will consider published work as long as it has ONLY been published on a blog. No e-zines, e-mags, e-presses, e-books, printed works.

Include a brief bio in the body of the email that includes a link to your website/where you write/where you want people to go if they’re interested in more of your writing.

Understand that you will not be paid for your submission. We are a small collective, and can only offer support in building your platform and showing your work to our own audience.

Understand we do not own the rights to your work, the rights are yours and yours only. We only publish your piece once, with the potential to reblog.

Allow up to 2-4 weeks for a response.

Send submissions to: christine.e.ray@gmail.com

Whisper and the Roar is a sister site of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective